Zirkzee Magic! Young Forward Scores Two Minutes after Coming On

Young forward Joshua Zirkzee came off the Bayern Munich bench again and for the second consecutive game scored a crucial goal for the Bavarians.

In only his second Bundesliga appearance, the Dutch youngster scored just two minutes after he was introduced.

One touch is all it takes ☝️ Joshua Zirkzee is a different kind of impact sub 💥 pic.twitter.com/2IRjvwNhuj — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) December 21, 2019

An assist from Thomas Muller set up the 18 year-old inside the penalty area, who takes advantage of the situation to rifle a low shot into the back of the net.

Serge Gnabry scored the second as Bayern Munich continue their steady climb to the summit of the table with a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg.

In his first game, in midweek, the Forward who is also of Nigerian heritage struck two minutes after coming on to hand Bayern the lead against Freiburg on their way to a 3-1 victory.