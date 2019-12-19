Zirkzee Announces His Arrival with Goal on Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich

Dutch-born striker Joshua Orobosa Zirkzee scored a in Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win over Freiburg at the Schwarzwald-Stadion on Wednesday.

Zirkzee made his league debut coming off the bench for Philippe Coutinho, and he scored on two minutes after he was introduced.

The youngster star beat Freiburg’s goalkeeper Flekken from close range after he was set up by German International Serge Gnabry.

Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski were the other goal scorers for the Bavarians.

At just 18 years and 210 days, Zirkzee has become the youngest ever Nigeria-born to score in the German Bundesliga.