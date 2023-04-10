Zanaco Part Ways with Emmanuel Amuneke

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
93
Photo credit : Coach Emmanuel Amuneke

Emmanuel Amuneke and Zambia Premier League side Zanaco FC have parted ways.

Amuneke and his assistant, Emeka Amadi as well as head Coach Kelvin Kaindu were given the boot following the team’s poor performance; Zanaco are winless in their last eight matches.

Meanwhile, former Zambia MNT coach, Wedson Nyireda has been appointed as interim head coach until the end of the season.

Nyireda is a highly experienced coach, having also coached Uganda and Zimbabwe.

“He will add value to the team and bring greater success,” a club statement read in part.

 

Amuneke had previously coached Al Khartoum, Misr Lel Makkasa and led Tanzania to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

