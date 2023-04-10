Zanaco Part Ways with Emmanuel Amuneke

Emmanuel Amuneke and Zambia Premier League side Zanaco FC have parted ways.
Amuneke and his assistant, Emeka Amadi as well as head Coach Kelvin Kaindu were given the boot following the team’s poor performance; Zanaco are winless in their last eight matches.
ZANACO LAST SIX MATCHES
With only six matches remaining before the close of the FAZ/MTN Super League, Sensational Zanaco are currently sitting in a very unfamiliar position on the table after 28 matches. pic.twitter.com/XTy7xipkdm
— ZanacoFootballclub (@Zanacofc) April 6, 2023
Meanwhile, former Zambia MNT coach, Wedson Nyireda has been appointed as interim head coach until the end of the season.
Nyireda is a highly experienced coach, having also coached Uganda and Zimbabwe.
“He will add value to the team and bring greater success,” a club statement read in part.
Wada Appointed As Zanaco Football Club Coach Until the End of the Season.#WeAreZanaco#WeAreSensational pic.twitter.com/6FOJ2ZNmnB
— ZanacoFootballclub (@Zanacofc) April 10, 2023