Zambo Anguissa ends Cameroon 21-year winless run against Nigeria

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s first half strike settled the clash between Cameroon and Nigeria in Friday’s international friendly at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt.

Zambo scored with a shot from range beating Maduka Okoye in the 37th minute of a relatively poor showing by both sides.

It was Cameroon’s only shot on goal even though Antonio da Silva Oliveira’s men saw more of the ball.

Nigeria registered 6 shots on target but were mostly thwarted by poor finishing and the brilliance of Simon Omossola.

It was Cameroon’s first win against Nigeria in 21 years (1W, 1D, 5L) and the first in an official international friendly.

The sides will meet again in another test game on June 8 at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt.