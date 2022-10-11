Zambia’s Coach revealed how Mwepu tragedy was averted during Int’l break

Zambia NT head Coach, George Lwandamina has described news of Enock Mwepu’s forced retirement from football as devastating.
Lwandamina believes diagnosing the Player’s heart condition early and recommending retirement was ‘the right thing’.
Enock Mwepu, 24, was diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition which compelled the Zambian NT captain’s early retirement from the sport.
In a chat with Brila FM, Lwandamina said the news was received with mixed feelings.
He revealed that when the player arrived in Mali during the last international window, he was not feeling okay and had to visit the hospital.
“Some people did not believe he had any health problems, but thought that he was feeling “big headed”, not humble enough to play for the national team being a player in the premier league,” the Zambian Coach said.
On how influential Mwepu was to the Chipolopolo, the gaffer praised the Midfielder’s talent, influence in the team and good leadership qualities.
“His early retirement is a loss to the country and his individual qualities can not be replaced even if other players can fill in the role.”