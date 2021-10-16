Zambian Star Daka gets debut PL goal and seals stunning win against Man United

Leicester City stunned a star-studded Manchester United side at the King power Stadium on Saturday.

Four different goalscorers scored for the hosts as they cruised past a sorry Man United side 4-2 in a game that saw the surprise inclusion of Harry Maguire and the return of Marcus Rashford after a lengthy injury spell.

Youri Teilemans (31′), Caglar Soyuncu (78′), Jamie Vardy (83′) and Patson Daka (90+1′) all found the back of the net for the Foxes while Mason Greenwood (19′) and Marcus Rashford (82′) scored for the visitors.

It was a big occasion for summer signing Patson Daka, who was a second half substitute.

The 23 year-old Zambian came off the bench in the 77th minute to score his first PL goal in only his second appearance.

Victory against the Red Devils ended a four-game winless run for Brendan Rodgers’ side and moved them to just 11th in the standings in what has been a slow start to the season.