Zaidu Sanusi shines in FC Porto UCL win over Olympiacos

Olympiakos' Serbian forward Lazar Randelovic (L) vies with FC Porto's Nigerian defender Zaidu Sanusi during the UEFA Champions League group C football match between FC Porto and Olympiakos, at the Dragao stadium in Porto on October 27, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Zaidu Sanusi had a good night on Tuesday at the Estádio do Dragão in the UEFA Champions League as FC Porto picked up three points in the 2-0 win over Olympiacos.

Sanusi got 90 minutes under his belt and was solid defensively, a far better experience than his first UCL outing at the Etihad Stadium.

 

On that occasion the left-back was hooked after 76 minutes in a difficult night where he managed just one interception, won one aerial battle and lost possession four times.

 

Against Olympiacos the 23 year-old was in his element. He won four aerial balls, two interceptions, made four clearances and two successful blocks.

 

Porto are second in group C behind Manchester City.

