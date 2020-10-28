Zaidu Sanusi shines in FC Porto UCL win over Olympiacos

Zaidu Sanusi had a good night on Tuesday at the Estádio do Dragão in the UEFA Champions League as FC Porto picked up three points in the 2-0 win over Olympiacos.

Sanusi got 90 minutes under his belt and was solid defensively, a far better experience than his first UCL outing at the Etihad Stadium.

On that occasion the left-back was hooked after 76 minutes in a difficult night where he managed just one interception, won one aerial battle and lost possession four times.

Against Olympiacos the 23 year-old was in his element. He won four aerial balls, two interceptions, made four clearances and two successful blocks.

Porto are second in group C behind Manchester City.