Zaidu Sanusi impresses in FC Porto win against Belenenses

FC Porto got their season off on a good start easing past Belenenses 2-0 in the Portugal Liga and their Nigerian import Zaidu Sanusi put in a good shift for 90 minutes.

Sanusi helped Porto control the game, holding possession and distributing well on the left flank of the pitch.

The Nigerian completed 82 passes and a 95% accuracy among other skills he put on display against the opponents.

Above all, the Nigerian excelled in his defensive duties as Porto shut out the visitors, limiting them to just seven shots and only three on goal.

The hosts were brutal as and put on a show for the over 15,000 spectators at the Estádio do Dragão.

Porto got 21 shots away and 7 were on goal, Toni Martinez’s 19th minute strike and Luiz Diaz’s goal in the 65th minute settling the contest.