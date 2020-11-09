Zaidu Sanusi gets decent workout before Super Eagles AFCON qualifiers

FC Porto secured another easy win in the Primeira Liga and Zaidu Sanusi played 90 minutes as the Dragões dispatched Portimonense 3-1 at the Estádio do Dragão.

Sanusi had a decent outing as he continues to establish himself as a regular for Sérgio Conceição’s side.

The left-back completed 56 passes, attempted 4 tackles, 1 interception, 2 clearances and won 3 aerial duels.

He has made five Liga appearances and played the same number of games in the UEFA Champions League.

Sanusi will be hoping to join his national teammates this weekend on international duty when Nigeria play Sierra Leone in a double-header AFCON qualifier.

The 23 year-old made his international debut against Algeria in an friendly last month. Four days later he was back in action as the first choice left-back for Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr.