Zaidu Sanusi eyeing domestic double after Porto reach Taça de Portugal final

Zaidu Sanusi is on the verge of adding another silverware to his collection after FC Porto sealed a place in the final of the Taça de Portugal.
Porto defeated Sporting CP by a lone goal in the second-leg semi-final at the Estádio do Dragão and Sanusi played all 90 minutes in the encounter.
The Nigerian picked up the Super Cup two years ago and is contention to help the Dragões reach their 32nd final.
In the reverse fixture at the Estádio José Alvalade, Porto beat the hosts 2-1 to snatch a massive advantage, and Sanusi played the entire duration of the game.
On Thursday night, Sérgio Conceição’s second half substitute, 24 year-old Spanish forward, Toni Martinez, broke the deadlock in a very tense game.
Martinez himself had endured a difficult season this term, but, he came up big against Sporting, who incidentally are second behind Porto in the league title race.
The Spaniard was called from the bench in the 81st minute and he swung straight into action, impacting the game just two minutes later.
His goal came late in the second half with seven minutes of regular time left to play.
However, there was to be more drama as Sporting’s Pedro Porro was shown a straight red card and though the 10-man Verde e brancos still had little time to fight their way back into the game, the hosts held on for the 1-0 win, eventually going through 3-1 on aggregate.
Standing between them and an 18th Cup win, and for Zaidu Sanusi his first with Porto, is Tondela who beat Mafra 4-1 on aggregate to reach the final.