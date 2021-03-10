Zaidu Sanusi delighted with Porto’s champions league win over Juventus

By
Seyi Alao
-
0
66
Juan Cuadrado competes for the ball with Zaidu Sanusi during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Juventus and FC Porto at Juventus Arena. (Photo by Filippo Alfero - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

Nigerian full-back Zaidu Sanusi is delighted with FC Porto’s passage into quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Sanusi was in action as Porto eliminated Juventus in a thrilling contest at the Allianz Stadium, Tuesday.

 

Although Juventus won the second leg 3-2, Porto progressed on away goal rule, having won the previous meeting 2 – 1 in Portugal.

 

After the game, Sanusi took to the social media handle to celebrate the important victory.

 

He wrote on IG:

We are together fc porto, good job guys 🔵⚪️💙✅

 

The 23-year-old played seventy-two minutes on Tuesday, but has made eight appearances for Porto in the competition this season and has a goal to his name.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here