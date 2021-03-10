Zaidu Sanusi delighted with Porto’s champions league win over Juventus

Nigerian full-back Zaidu Sanusi is delighted with FC Porto’s passage into quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Sanusi was in action as Porto eliminated Juventus in a thrilling contest at the Allianz Stadium, Tuesday.

Although Juventus won the second leg 3-2, Porto progressed on away goal rule, having won the previous meeting 2 – 1 in Portugal.

After the game, Sanusi took to the social media handle to celebrate the important victory.

He wrote on IG:

We are together fc porto, good job guys 🔵⚪️💙✅

The 23-year-old played seventy-two minutes on Tuesday, but has made eight appearances for Porto in the competition this season and has a goal to his name.