Yusuf Insists Rangers Attackers not Sharp Enough

Rangers head coach Salisu Yusuf has called on his attackers to take their chances and urged the to develop killer instinct.

Rangers stretched their unbeaten records to four games when they beat Rivers United 1- 0 last Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium in Enugu last Sunday.

Rangers have kept four clean sheets, but have not been prolific in the front of goal lately, with leading striker Israel Abia the culprit.

The Flying Antelopes have relied on a goal each from Chinonso Eziekwe to beat Katsina United and Rivers United respectively, however Salisu Yusuf has revealed he’s far from happy with the all round performances of the team in both games.

“I am happy we won but in all fairness our performance was not good especially upfront. We had a lot of scoring chances but we were wasteful.

“We got away with the win but against another opposition, we would have regretted not taking our chances,” Yusuf told npfl.ng.

Rangers will continue their quest for a continental ticket when they face Dakkada FC on Wednesday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.