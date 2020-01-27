Yusuf charges Enugu Rangers to Build on Confederation Cup Victory over Pyramids

Enugu Rangers head coach Salisu Yusuf expects his side to build on their impressive CAF Confederations Cup win over Pyramids in Cairo on Sunday.

Rangers secured their first win of the group stage against the leaders , but it wasn’t enough to guarantee them a place in the phase of the competition.

Ifeanyi George scored the only goal of the game at the Cairo International Stadium to help former Nigerian Champions to their first three points of the group stage.

However, Salisu who replaced Benedict Ugwu at the helms of affairs is disappointed with the manner of their elimination from the competition, but hoping his boys can build on win and transfer the attitude to domestic league games.

“It was a good match and my players gave their very best for a deserved victory. It was tough as the Pyramids players were always coming at us but, we held on to win.

“I feel sad that we will not progress with Al-Masry’ win over Nouadhibou, but I hope we can transfer this attitude into our league games,” He said after the game.

Meanwhile, Rangers will take on Al Masry of Egypt in their final group game at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday