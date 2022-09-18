Players Abroad Yusuf and Antwerp teammates extend 92-year Record By Adebanjo - September 18, 2022 0 83 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Royal Antwerp players celebrate their goal against Seraing. Photo | royalantwerpfc When Royal Antwerp best Cercle Brugge last week their supplanted a 92-year record in the league with an eight win in a row, but on Friday, they stretched the record further. Antwerp beat Seraing 2-1 in their latest League outing to extend the winning run to 9 games this season. The Jupiler League leaders raced to a 2-0 lead, with Toby Alderweireld (7′) and Vincent Janssen (20′) firing them ahead before Antoine Bernier (43′) halved the deficit. Alhassan Yusuf also featured in the historic games and got Sixty-seven minutes on Friday. Yusuf has played every single game for Marc van Bommel’s side this season, 9 leagues and 6 Europa Conference League matches. Only once did has he not played 90 minutes in 15 games – Friday’s win against Seraing. Meanwhile, speaking on the team’s performance this season, van Bommel said, “ The will to win in my team is enormous. With beautiful football or character. That is one of our qualities.”