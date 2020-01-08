You’re the Best! Ighalo celebrates Oshoala’s AWPOTY Award

Moses Ojewunmi
GRENOBLE, FRANCE - JUNE 12: Asisat Oshoala #8 of Nigeria beats goalkeeper Minjung Kim #18 of the Korea Republic during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Nigeria and Korea Republic at Stade des Alpes on June 12, 2019 in Grenoble, France."n

Former Nigerian international Odion Ighalo has praised Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala as “the best”, after winning her fourth African footballer of the year award.

Oshoala beat South African Thembi Kgatlana and Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout to land her fourth CAF African Women Player Of The Year award in a ceremony held in Egypt on Tuesday.

 

Oshoala also equalled former Nigerian international Perpetual Nkwocha’s record of four African award in the process.

 

Ighalo, who missed out of the male version of the award, later congratulated the Barcelona Femení forward for her latest achievements and branded her the best.

 

“You are the best my super striker no doubt about that, more to come .congrats 🙏🏾” Ighalo tweeted.

