Youngster Olufunwa on the bench in Southampton pre-season win against Levante

Oludare Olufunwa was an unused substitute for Southampton in the 1-0 win over Levante in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

Olufunwa, who was recently promoted to the Saints’ first team, appears to be a part of Ralph Hasenhüttl’s plans for the new season.

The 20 year-old defender watched from the bench as Kyle Water Peter’s lone strike delivered the win at St. Mary’s on Wednesday night.

It might not come as a surprise if the youngster gets his chance in the premier league this season.

Hasenhüttl who is known for his trust in young talents could hand Olufunwa plenty of game time with the departure of some senior players.

“It was an important test for us,” Hasenhüttl commented after the game. “It was nice to have them [the fans] back, it was a nice atmosphere. A beautiful evening. We saw a game against an opponent that forces us a little bit more.

“The guys fought for 90 minutes today. Everyone got the chance to play 90 minutes which is important for them.

“They [Levante] like to play football, this is always helpful. It gives us a few opportunities to see what is working well, and what is working not so well. Our transitions were not always precise enough, so we must be a little bit more patient and clinical for making more out of the ball wins. We have two tests this week, now we play against Bilbao and we’re looking forward to it.”