Young Footballers Can’t Grow in Nigeria – Egbe

Former Nigerian shot stopper, Etta Egbe has said that talents are everywhere in the country, but decries the increasing lack of opportunities for budding talents.
Speaking about Nigerian football on Brila FM’s ‘The Big Interview’ on Wednesday morning, Egbe said that:
“We had the privilege of being young and fresh out of school. Even Rufai was in a school in Rivers state, I was in school in Calabar. And they brought in foreign coaches to the 6 geopolitical zones.
“They went scouting for players and that was how we emerged. And we lasted about 3 decades, you can imagine how old we were. None of us were up to 20 years old.
“There are so many Rufais and Etta Egbes in villages. We’ll never know because opportunities have not been created. Many of them are in the rural areas without opportunity to showcase themselves; There are untapped talents waiting for opportunity.
“If we can not go for foreign goalkeeper coaches, internally we have coaches who can take on the task.
“Go to football playing schools. There’s no way you won’t find anyone from almost each state.”
He also spoke about the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations:
“Like every Nigerian, I expect that we do well and come home with the trophy. By presenting a good team, getting good results and bringing back the trophy.
“Our coaches have given us confidence that they want the trophy and we’re awaiting the trophy. And the caliber of players chosen, there’s no doubt. If the mixture is right, we can make it happen. The soup is best with the right condiments.”