You were created to score goals! Adepoju Eulogizes Rashidi Yekini

Former Super Eagles forward Mutiu Adepoju penned an emotional message for the 8th year remembrance of former teammate Rashidi Yekini.

Yekini, who died on the 4th of 2012, was a member of the Eagles squad that won the 1994 African cup of Nations in Tunisia.

He finished the tournament as the top scorer with six goals and went on to score Nigeria’s first ever world cup against Bulgaria in Dallas USA.

Adepoju spent eight years in the team with Yekini and says he’s honored to have shared a locker room with the Legend.

“Dear mate, I feel honoured playing with you in Nigeria colours and that was a big achievement on its own. You gave your 100% always.

“It was never a dull moment with you in camp as everyone’s ribs would be cracked at your jokes.

“You were never a contentious person and you saw everyone as your brother not minding their backgrounds.”

“Whenever we seem down and defeated, you always conjure your magic wand and get us out of trouble with your goals.

“I will never forget you, Nigerians will never forget you. Always in our hearts. Rest in peace king Rasheed Yekini. You were created to score goals and your class remains unmatched!” he wrote.

Yekini, who died at the age of 48, made 58 appearances for Nigeria scoring 37 goals and remains the Country’s all time top scorer.