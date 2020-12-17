You deserve more! Bukayo Saka tenders apology to Arsenal fans

Tunde Williams
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal takes on (L) Stuart Armstrong and (R) James Ward-Prowse of Southampton during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Southampton at Emirates Stadium on December 16, 2020 in London, England. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka is disappointed with Arsenal’s winless run in the premier league and admitted the fans deserved more performance from the team.

Saka was in action for the Gunners against Southampton in Wednesday’s premier league match at the Emirates Stadium.

 

The match ended in a 1 – 1 draw and the result stretched Arsenal’s winless run to five matches in the process.

 

Prior to the match, Mikel Arteta’s side endured their worse start to a season since 1959 after suffering four consecutive defeat.

 

Arsenal remain 15th on the table with 14 points after 13 matches and the Europa League campaigners are just six points above the drop zone.

 

Saka however tender his apology to the fans via his Twitter account and he admitted they deserve more than the team is giving.

 

He tweeted: You deserve more Arsenal fans 💔

 

Meanwhile Arsenal finished the match with ten men again after Gabriel Magalhaes was sent off.

