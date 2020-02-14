Yobo speaks on new appointment as Super Eagles assistant coach

Joseph Yobo is delighted with his appointment as the new assistant coach of the senior national team of Nigeria Super Eagles.

The 2013 African Cup of Nations winning captain was announced as the new assistant gaffer to current technical adviser Gernot Rohr on Wednesday.

The 2002 Korea Japan World Cup revelation will replace Imama Amapakabo who was allowed to leave following the expiration of his contract.

Yobo however took to his Instagram handle to announce the appointment and said he’s honoured to be given such opportunity.

“Delighted to announce my appointment as the new assistant coach of the Super Eagles,” Yobo wrote on Instagram.

“I’m honoured to be given this opportunity to serve. I’m ready and looking forward to this new chapter.

“I’m grateful to God. I thank you all for your overwhelming love and support since this announcement, it means a lot.”he said

Yobo is expected lead out the Eagles alongside Rohr when Nigeria host Sierra Leone in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next month.