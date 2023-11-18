Yobo Identifies Major Problem with Super Eagles

Former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo has voiced concerns about the lack of creativity displayed by the team in their 1-1 draw against Lesotho in Uyo.
Yobo emphasized that a World Cup Qualifier should be a must-win, and the team should strive to secure maximum points even if it means playing less attractive football to achieve that.
Speaking on Brila FM’s Morning show ‘No Holds Barred With Ifeanyi Udeze’, the former Super Eagles CB expressed disappointment in the team’s performance, highlighting the need for more creativity in the attacking play.
Yobo pointed out that despite having a larger share of ball possession, Peseiro’s side struggled to create significant goal-scoring opportunities.
“Going into that game, it was a must win, all about the three points no matter how badly you play, it’s a kind of game that could haunt you in the future like it happened when we were down this same road back in 2006 when we missed the World Cup.
“For me, it was a game they could have played ugly and still won, ball possession without creativity is nothing.”