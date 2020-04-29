Yobo declares Loyalty to Rohr, says “I’m Ready to Learn” as Super Eagles Assistant Coach

Life for Joseph Yobo as Super Eagles assistant Coach could lead to greater things for the former captain who insists he’ll be loyal and is ready to learn from Manager Gernot Rohr.

Yobo was appointed to the team as Rohr’s assistant and will replace former NPFL winner Imama Amapakabo after just one year.

The former Eagles captain is yet to resume his duties along side Rohr in the technical area due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the cancelation of Nigeria’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

In a interview on Brila FM, Wednesday, Yobo explained his expectations when he resumes with the team.

‘I’m a very loyal person, was as player and nothing has changed,’ said the Eagles assistant Coach.

‘There is a lot to learn from the Coach and I am ready to work and learn; for my development and importantly for the progress of our team.’