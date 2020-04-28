Yobo debunks Controversial Comments about Alex Iwobi’s Super Eagles Role

Super Eagles assistant Coach Joseph Yobo has denied reports credited to him that Alex Iwobi is not good enough for Super Eagles’ number ten role.

According to some reports the former Eagles captain suggested in an Instagram live interview session that the national team needs a new creative midfielder.

The reports also added that Yobo stated that Iwobi is not a consistent performer for the Super Eagles which means the team must continue their search for players who fit into the role perfectly.

However, the former Everton captain has now debunked the story, and explained that he only suggested that Nigeria struggled to replace Austin Okocha and Wilson Oruma since their retirements.

He stressed further that Iwobi is a player that he likes and he’s unpredictable as well.

“This is what clearly happened during the live interview session on Instagram, the anchorman said since Austin Jay Jay Okocha retired Nigeria hasn’t gotten a proper number 10.

“So, I addressed his questions by saying even when Okocha was playing we had Wilson Oruma because he (Oruma) was my teammate and John Mikel Obi has done well for the National team as number 10 and he did a great job before he retired,” said Yobo.

“I said, I think Alex Iwobi can be a replacement for the number 10 role. I watched him at 2019 AFCON and the anchorman said, Iwobi is a good player but he’s inconsistent and I said, he is unpredictable and I like him.

The 2013 African cup of Nations winner added that the reporter twisted his word, and what he wrote was far from the truth.

“I don’t know where he (the writer) got it all crossed out, he changed my words, I didn’t use the word inconsistent for Iwobi, the anchor mentioned that. I said he’s unpredictable and I like him, and his game his hard for midfielders and defenders to understand what he’s going to do,” he said.

Yobo was appointed as an assistant to Gernot Rohr few months ago, he replaced Imama Amapakabo who departed after the expiration of his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation.