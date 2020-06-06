Yaya Toure tips current Super Eagles to Rule Africa

Former Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure says the current Nigeria squad have a bright future and can rule the continent again.

Toure believes the emergence of new stars like Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen and Simon Moses will help the three-time African champions retain their place among the best countries in Africa.

“Nigeria have some interesting players coming through like Moses Simon, Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and many more,” said the former Ivorian Star.

“They have always been a force in Africa and the talents coming through will make them better in the future.”

Toure also predicted that African teams can dominated the world if proper structures are put in place to help the team achieve success.

The former Manchester City star is regarded as one of the best midfield players of his generation, he won titles with European clubs like Barcelona, Manchester City and Olympiakos.

He also won the African cup of Nations with Ivory Coast in 2015.