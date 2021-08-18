Wunderbar! Adeyemi, 19, inspires RB Salzburg come back win against Brondby in Champions League play-off

Striker Karim Adeyemi netted the equalizer for Salzburg in their 2-1 comeback win against Brondby IF in the first-leg UEFA Champions League play-off round.

Adeyemi, 19, struck just before the hour mark in the encounter and was substituted for Noah Okafor on 82 minutes with the hosts chasing a likely win.

The game had started unexpectedly for Die Roten Bullen after they fell behind inside the opening four minutes.

Mikael Uhre scoring an unlikely goal to put Brondby in the front foot.

After a difficult first-half, Salzburg returned from the interval a better side than had executed the first 45 minutes.

Adeyemi’s leveler buoyed Matthias Jaissle’s side and although the turnaround came late, it was nearly worth the wait.

Brenden Aaronson notched the winning goal to hand the Austrians a massive advantage heading into the second-leg.

Meanwhile, Chukwubuike Adamu also featured in the encounter coming off the bench on 77 minutes, while Bryan Okoh was unused substitute.