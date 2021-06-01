Worrisome! Two Surgeries in Three Months for Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze went under the knife for the second time in three months from an obvious overload injury.

It should be a cause for concern to Villarreal and his national team Coaches.

Chukwueze, 22, recently underwent surgery after Club doctors revealed damage to the anterior rectus of his left leg.

This follows the first surgery in February for a groin problem.

In his very nascent professional career (Three years), the Winger has suffered from major Groin and Hamstring injuries.

He missed the Europa League final against Manchester United due to the muscle strain and underwent the surgery in Barcelona.

On Monday, Villarreal published an update on the Nigerian’s condition in a statement:

Villarreal footballer Samu Chukwueze has undergone surgery on the anterior rectus of his left leg by Doctor Ramón Cugat at the Quirónsalud Hospital in Barcelona.

The winger was injured in that area in the Europa League semi-final second leg against Arsenal FC at the Emirates Stadium on 6 May… Villarreal CF wants to wish the attacker a speedy and successful recovery.