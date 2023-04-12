World Class! Waldrum Impressed with Echegini’s debut Super Falcons Goal

Jennifer Echegini scored her debut international goal, in Nigeria’s 3-0 victory against New Zealand and the player has earned the praise of coach Randy Waldrum.
Echegini got Nigeria’s second goal against the Ferns, but had her first goal involvement was during the 1-0 victory against Costa Rica at the Revelation Cup in Mexico. She got the assist for Esther Okoronkwo’s match winner.
Waldrum was effusive in his admiration of the University of Florida midfielder and destined her performance in Tuesday’s game as “absolutely brilliant”.
“The most exciting thing about that is anytime a player plays for the country and they get their first goal, it’s the one they always remember and the good thing about that is the buildup to that goal was absolutely brilliant,” Waldrum remarked.
…HIGHLIGHTS: Jennifer Echegini's first international goal for 🇳🇬 🔥#SoarSuperFalcons #NGANZL /2 pic.twitter.com/y6TGkt0DRl
— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) April 11, 2023