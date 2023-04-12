World Class! Waldrum Impressed with Echegini’s debut Super Falcons Goal

Joseph Obisesan
Nigeria Head Coach Randy Waldrum during the 2021 WNT Summer Series. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Jennifer Echegini scored her debut international goal, in Nigeria’s 3-0 victory against New Zealand and the player has earned the praise of coach Randy Waldrum.

Echegini got Nigeria’s second goal against the Ferns, but had her first goal involvement was during the 1-0 victory against Costa Rica at the Revelation Cup in Mexico. She got the assist for Esther Okoronkwo’s match winner.

Waldrum was effusive in his admiration of the University of Florida midfielder and destined her performance in Tuesday’s game as “absolutely brilliant”.

“The most exciting thing about that is anytime a player plays for the country and they get their first goal, it’s the one they always remember and the good thing about that is the buildup to that goal was absolutely brilliant,” Waldrum remarked.

“The interplay, the cross and the finish is world class. She will remember that goal for a long time but she has really come up in the last year since we first brought her to Canada, and she just continues to get better and better. I was really happy for her because she finally found the back of the net.”

