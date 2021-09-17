World-Class Potential! Napoli boss Spalletti hails Osimhen after heroic against Leicester

Victor Osimhen’s brace saw Napoli fight from two goals down to earn a point against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.
Osimhen cancelled out goals by Ayoze Perez (9′) and Harvey Barnes (64′) with a second half brace in their opening group C game of competition.
“[Victor] Osimhen is a thoroughbred striker. He can develop into a top player He just needs to understand a few things and then he can become a world-class centre forward,” said Spalletti about the 22 year-old after the game.
View this post on Instagram