World-Class Potential! Napoli boss Spalletti hails Osimhen after heroic against Leicester

By
Editor
-
0
78
Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Europa League group C match between Leicester City and SSC Napoli at The King Power Stadium. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Victor Osimhen’s brace saw Napoli fight from two goals down to earn a point against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Osimhen cancelled out goals by Ayoze Perez (9′) and Harvey Barnes (64′) with a second half brace in their opening group C game of competition.
“[Victor] Osimhen is a thoroughbred striker. He can develop into a top player He just needs to understand a few things and then he can become a world-class centre forward,” said Spalletti about the 22 year-old after the game.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SSC Napoli (@officialsscnapoli)

The forward was one of three Nigerians involved in the encounter, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho featured for the hosts.
While Iheanacho contributed an assist, Ndidi was sent off (90+3′) after picking up a second yellow card.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here