Players Abroad Wonder-Haaland! Mukairu’s Copenhagen blown away by Man City By Adebanjo - October 6, 2022 0 86 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Riyad Mahrez competes for the ball with Paul Mukairu during the UEFA Champions League group G match between Manchester City and FC Copenhagen at Etihad Stadium. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) Paul Mukairu and his FC Copenhagen teammates fell under the might of Manchester City’s fire power led by Erling Haaland in the UEFA Champions League meeting on Wednesday. Mukairu who came off as a substitute in the second half could do very little to halt the onslaught as Manchester City brushed their Danish opponents aside in a one-sided game at the Etihad Stadium. The hosts showed their class, outperforming Copenhagen in all areas of the pitch as once again, Pep Guardiola’s side were perfect all-round. City shot ahead after only seven minutes, Haaland with his fourth goal in the competition. In the 32nd minute the Norwegian added a second, his brace taking his tally to five and leading scorer so far this season. Seven minutes later Copenhagen conceded a third goal, but an own goal through Davit Khocholava from a goal mouth scramble and it built a big lead for the 2021 finalists. After the restart, it took a short while, but Manchester City were back at it again and Riyad Mahrez got his name on the score sheet from the penalty spot in the 55th minute. The Algerian then turned provider for Manchester City’s fifth goal, Julian Alvarez the beneficiary on this occasion. Alvarez’s goal came 10 minutes after the introduction of Mukairu, but also it was the last goal in the game. Wednesday’s result leaves Copenhagen bottom of the group with a single point and no goal scored after three round of matches.