Wolves punish Watford… Dennis and co struggle at the Molineux

Emmanuel Dennis, Samuel Kalu and Oghenekaro Etebo all saw action for Watford as they lost ground in their survival pursuit following a 4-0 away defeat at the Molineux last night against Wolves in the Premier League.
Dennis, who started from the blast of the whistle offered a dangerous prospect, while Kalu and Etebo were second half introductions.
However none could help the Hornets avoid the impending capitulation and could not stymie the bleeding.
The game time was important for Etebo, who continues to work his way back to full fitness.