Wolves punish Watford… Dennis and co struggle at the Molineux

By
Editor
-
0
114
Emmanuel Dennis stands while Raul Jimenez takes a knee prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton and Watford at Molineux. (Photo by Sam Bagnall - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Emmanuel Dennis, Samuel Kalu and Oghenekaro Etebo all saw action for Watford as they lost ground in their survival pursuit following a 4-0 away defeat at the Molineux last night against Wolves in the Premier League.

Dennis, who started from the blast of the whistle offered a dangerous prospect, while Kalu and Etebo were second half introductions.
However none could help the Hornets avoid the impending capitulation and could not stymie the bleeding.
The game time was important for Etebo, who continues to work his way back to full fitness.

 

Thursday’s defeat now leaves the Hornets 19th on the standings with 10 games left in the season.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here