Wolfsburg signs Felix Nmecha days after signing brother Lukas

Wolfsburg have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Felix Nmecha on a free transfer, only days after securing the services of his elder brother, Lukas Nmecha.
Felix, who is an England youth international, put pen to paper on a three-year contract at Wolfsburg, until 2024.
He also becomes the Bundesliga club’s fifth signing in the current transfer window.
At Manchester City the youngster made just three first team appearances including debuts in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup. He will wear the number 22.