Wolfsburg signs Felix Nmecha days after signing brother Lukas

Wolfsburg have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Felix Nmecha on a free transfer, only days after securing the services of his elder brother, Lukas Nmecha.

Felix, who is an England youth international, put pen to paper on a three-year contract at Wolfsburg, until 2024.

He also becomes the Bundesliga club’s fifth signing in the current transfer window.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VfL Wolfsburg (@vfl.wolfsburg)

At Manchester City the youngster made just three first team appearances including debuts in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup. He will wear the number 22.