Wogu Joins FK Minsk on Two-year deal

Nigerian striker Chioma Wogu has been snap up by Belarus premier league champions FK Minsk.

Wogu’s deal was announced on Tuesday as the player put pen to paper with the Belarusian champions for an undisclosed fee.

Chioma Wogu has featured for Nigerian side Confluence Queen of Kogi State and was also a good servant for multiple Nigerian women’s premier league champions Rivers Angels.

From @TheNWFL to Belarus Former @Rivers_Angels forward Chioma Worgu completes a two-year deal with FK Minsk. 👌👌👌✊ pic.twitter.com/zgSQWyqeBt — NWFL (@TheNWFL) March 10, 2020

Meanwhile, She signed a two-year deal with FK Minsk and joins the long list of Nigerian football stars who have played for the famous Belarusian side.