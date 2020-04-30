Wizkid is My Lover! Super Falcons Midfielder Confesses

Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega has revealed she is a big admirer of Nigerian Music superstar, Wizkid and called described the Artist as her “lover”.

Ordega told footballlive that she loved Wizkid and the first thing that comes to mind when she hears the name is pure love.

The Falcons midfielder also discussed the menace of female footballers who have to deal with body shaming.

Ordega admits that it affects many players and she’s had to put in work to look as fashionable as possible when she steps on to the pitch.

“I look my best when stepping on to the pitch because we as footballers are entertainers. It’s why I wear my makeup, to show we are females and stylish,”She concluded.

She also thanked her parents, who allowed her pursue her dreams as a footballer, before adding that her biggest wish is to play the Olympics before retirement.