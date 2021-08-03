Wisla Krakow vs Napoli: Osimhen set to go Again after Bayern Munich heroics

Fresh from netting a brace against Bayern Munich, Victor Osimhen will return to action in another pre-season game, Wednesday, against Wisla Krakow.

Osimhen inspired Napoli to a 3-0 win at the Allianz Arena over the weekend, his brace taking his tally ahead of the new season to 7 goals in three games.

On Wednesday Luciano Spalletti’s men will test their readiness for the new season further with a game against Wisla Krakow at the Henryk Reyman Stadium in Krakow.

Speaking on the team’s lasting outing Spalleti said:

“I am satisfied with the performance, the path taken is the right one. Today (Saturday) it was essential to put minutes in the legs.

“We had to give the idea of ​​an orderly team and we succeeded. An order through which we managed to score and this gives us awareness and serenity.”

The forthcoming game was “organized to celebrate the 115th anniversary of the founding of the Polish Club,” the Napoli website stated.