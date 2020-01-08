Winning CAF African Player of the Year is Tougher Now – Amuneke

The CAF African Men’s Player of the year award race has become tougher now Nigerian players must step up and be consistent all season to stand a chance said 1994 winner and former Super Eagles winger Emmanuel Amuneke.

On Tuesday, Senegal’s Sadio Mane picked up his first ever award; the striker had been in the running for three consecutive seasons prior.

"I want to thank all the Senegalese people, especially my village. I come from very far, very small village, Bambali. I'm sure they're watching me on TV now." — Sadio Mane

Amuneke believes the Liverpool player deserves the award for his brilliant individual season for both club and country.

“Yesterday he deserved it, for his country he was fantastic and at the club he has been very consistent,” the former Nigerian winger told www.brila.net.

No Nigerian has won the award since 1999 when Kanu Nwankwo picked up the honor, but Amuneke, who won the award five years prior argues that it is “tough” this era.

He also insists for a Nigerian to win, that Player must be outstanding among the rest.

“The competition to win the African Men’s Player of the Year award, or even young player award, is tough and to win means we need to step up and do very well.”