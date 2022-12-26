Win for Onyekuru, Akintola… Karagumruk boss Andrea Pirlo On a Bad Run

Onyekuru attempts to chip the ball over the Karagumruk goalkeeper. Photo | Facebook (Adana Demirspor Kulübü)

Henry Onyekuru and Babajide Akintola both enjoyed game time as Adana Demirspor got their League campaign back on track with a win at home against Karagumruk.

Adana Demirspor fought hard to seal a 2-1 win over the visitors, with Emre Akbaba’s brace making all the difference.

The 30 year-old midfielder opened scoring in the 11th minute, but his goal was cancelled out by former Chelsea man Fabio Borini eight minutes later.

Before the break though, Akbaba struck again, restoring his side’s lead.

The second half saw very little drama, beside’s Onyekuru having his goal chalked off after the Referee consulted VAR.

Onyekuru played the entire 90 minutes, while Akintola was replaced in the 68th minute.

Meanwhile, Vicenzo Montella’s side climbed to third in the standing, three points off leaders Galatasaray.

 

 

On the other hand, the defeat throws Andrea Pirlo’s future at Karagumruk in doubt as the former Juventus Boss has only three wins from 14 games and the team is 17th; deep in relegation waters.

