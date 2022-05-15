William Agada and Hapoel Jerusalem at Crossroads

FW William Agada mobbed by teammates after his goal in the Ligat ha'Al. Photo | Facebook (Hapoel Jerusalem)

William Agada will fancy staying put at Hapoel Jerusalem following confirmation of the club’s relegation survival in the Ligat ha’Al, but it’ll be up to the Club to decide on the Forward’s future in the coming weeks or even Months.

Agada and his compatriot Adebayo Adeleye celebrated Hapoel Jerusalem staying up in the Premier division at the end of the season, where they finished 6th in the playoffs standings.
However, the Forward runs out of his current deal next year May, but there’s an option of a further year in the Player’s contract and it leaves the club with a decision.

 

Agada has earned his place in the team since returning from his loan spell away at Hapoel Haifa and would expect even an extended deal.
In the just concluded campaign, the 22 year-old featured in 31 games, scoring 8 times – 3 in the playoff.
While his goals return was an improvement from last season’s (6), the FW saw his overall goals involvement dip slightly.
This season, Agada did not register a single assist as opposed to the four from last term at Hapoel Haifa – with six games less.
Meanwhile, the Nigerians featured prominently for the club in the relegation battle, Hapoel Jerusalem’s second choice Goalkeeper, Adeleye played in three games.
On his part, Agada played in all seven games and scored three times in, and twice leading to wins.
Hapoel Jerusalem recorded Three wins, One draw and Three loses in the post season to earn their place in the top flight for another season.

