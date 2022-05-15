William Agada and Hapoel Jerusalem at Crossroads

William Agada will fancy staying put at Hapoel Jerusalem following confirmation of the club’s relegation survival in the Ligat ha’Al, but it’ll be up to the Club to decide on the Forward’s future in the coming weeks or even Months.
Agada and his compatriot Adebayo Adeleye celebrated Hapoel Jerusalem staying up in the Premier division at the end of the season, where they finished 6th in the playoffs standings.
However, the Forward runs out of his current deal next year May, but there’s an option of a further year in the Player’s contract and it leaves the club with a decision.