Will Peseiro Change his Mind on NPFL Players?

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro needed only a practice session and one top profile international friendly to come to the conclusion on Nigeria’s home grown players – our best are based Abroad.
Peseiro’s assessment was two pronged, it addressed the quality of talent in the local league on one hand and pointed out a Camel would make it through the eye of a needle before an NPFL player dislodges a Europe based player in his squad.
Regardless though, the Portuguese, commissioned by the NFF – and the Ministry of Sports as third party – was handed the mandate of including a quota of ‘home based players in every squad’.
From as many as Eight who were invited for the friendlies in the USA, only two were named in the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers executed this month – but neither got a minute in the qualifiers.
Regardless, Peseiro is expected to scout and assess the NPFL players from close quarters as he already tweeted about attending Sunday’s league fixture between Kwara United and Sunshine Stars in Ilorin.
Just arrived at Ilorin International Airport to watch Kwara vs Sunshine Stars tomorrow afternoon! 🇳🇬@NGSuperEagles #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/H9gl2Hka0o
Nigeria’s next competitive international games come in September in the AFCON qualifiers against Guinea Bissau.