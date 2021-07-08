Will Michael Olise Play For Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Will Michael Olise play for Nigeria or not? By the time you’re done pondering that poser, the young exciting talent could be close to securing a move to the Premier League – may be an England call up!

Olise is on the wishlist of Crystal Palace and new Manager Patrick Vieira welcomes the idea of having the midfielder.

The 19 year-old was almost unplayable last season for Reading – 7 goals, 46 league appearances – but has one year left on his deal.

Palace were linked to the youngster in a report on the Athletic by Matt Woosnam :

#CPFC set to sign Michael Olise from Reading as they start the overhaul of their squad this summer. Have tracked the 19-year-old for some time, and were keen in January, but now look to have secured his signing. https://t.co/3EudCZzwsn

Interestingly, the player, who is valued at €15 million, has a £8 million release clause that was triggered by the Eagles.

Per Jonathan Low, On the Olise reports – I’ve been told by a good source Crystal Palace have activated an £8m release clause and paid it. Guess it’s now up to the player if he agrees to move there… #readingfc #cpfc

So, should the move have, Olise will likely play alongside Ivory Coast’s Wilfried Zaha and another Nigeria FA target Eberechi Eze at least in the new season.

Visit Sportbetting.ng daily and find out important information about the legal sports betting sites in Nigeria. Among other services, we also provide FREE football betting tips, betting companies reviews, dropping odds, premier league odds and football standings.