Wilfred Ndidi’s knee Surgery was successful – Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has reported that Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi had a successful surgery and could be back to action in a few weeks.

Ndidi picked up a knee injury during training and missed Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie against Aston Villa.

“It went very well,” Rodgers said in Friday’s press conference ahead of the weekend’s Premier League visit of Southampton to King Power Stadium.

“It was a good operation. He’s now back in and straight into his recovery. Something around that (three or four weeks). Sometimes it can be sooner, sometimes it can’t be.” he said.