Wilfred Ndidi weeps over Nigeria’s World Cup Miss

Wilfred Ndidi has given his immediate reaction to Nigeria’s failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.
Ndidi, who missed both legs of Nigeria’s World Cup play-off matches against Ghana with an injury, shared his thoughts on the team coming up short against Ghana.
A goalless draw on Friday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi preceded a 1-1 in Abuja draw on Tuesday night, with Ghana going through on away goals.
Wilfred Ndidi was replaced in the team by Innocent Bonke but even his replacement also picked up an injury in the first-leg forcing him out of the second leg.
In his tweet, the 25 year-old tweeted “wow” alongside a crying emoji, seemingly showing his disbelief at the outcome of the tie.
Wow 😭
— Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) March 29, 2022