Wilfred Ndidi was Fantastic against Liverpool – Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has lavished praise on Wilfred Ndidi despite Thursday’s 4-0 bashing at the hands of Liverpool.

Ndidi was the shining light and post a decent performance for the Foxes who were totally outclassed and taken apart by the Reds.

A brace from Roberto Firmino and additional tallies from James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold condemned the hosts to their fourth loss of the campaign.

Speaking after the game, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers reserved special praise for the Nigeria international midfielder despite the huge loss to the world champions

“We couldn’t really feed Jamie with any pass or any quality of pass, so that’s the big frustration of the evening.

“Wilfred Ndidi was fantastic throughout – fighting, running, working, getting on the ball – but we just didn’t have long enough periods with it.

“So like I said when you don’t against a top team, like I said before they are world champions and of course it becomes difficult for you.”

Ndidi featured for the duration of the game while his compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho was not in the matchday squad.