Wilfred Ndidi stars as Leicester City pips Tottenham Hotspurs

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were involved in Leicester City’s 2 – 0 win over Tottenham Hotspurs in premier league game.

Ndidi started the match and completed 90 minutes, while Iheanacho came on for Jamie Vardy toward the end of the match.

The Nigerian midfielder was impressive in the match and was the main reasons Leicester City left the Tottenham’s den with a clean sheet and all the three points.

In the first half Ndidi completed 100% passing accuracy, 100% aerials won, had 9 ball recoveries (most), 3 tackles won and 2 Interceptions.

After 90 minutes, the Nigerian went on to make 19 recoveries in the match, the most by any player in a single Premier League in over a year.

Jamie Vardy’s penalty and an own goal from Toby Alderweireld secured Brendan Rodgers’ first ever win against Jose Mourinho.

The Foxes moved to second position on 27 points and are four points behind leaders Liverpool.