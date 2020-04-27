Wilfred Ndidi Speaks on Possible Move Away from Leicester City

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has disclosed that he’s not thinking of moving away from the club any time soon.

Ndidi, 23, has been a mainstay for the Foxes since joining them from Belgian side KRC Genk in 2017.

He won the EPL tacklers’ race consecutively in 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, and has made a total of 130 appearances for the King Power Stadium outfit.

The form has seen him become a subject of transfer interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, the Super Eagles star who, recently won Leicester City’s most valuable player of the Premier League season, has revealed that he’s enjoying his football at the club and ready to see out his contract.

“We are doing well and I am enjoying myself here. I still have a contract with Leicester,”

“I am learning and trying to improve myself every day and I am doing okay here so no need to go anywhere.”