Wilfred Ndidi says Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers

Wilfred Ndidi started his first Premier League game for Leicester City on Sunday since coming back from the injury that kept him out of action for two months.

Ndidi was involved from the start in Leicester City’s 3 – 0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium.

The midfielder went on to show the audience why he makes the Foxes a better side when he’s on the pitch until he was replaced by Nampalys Mendy with 10 minute to play.

In an interview with the club’s official website Leicester Boss, Brendan Rodgers heaped plaudits on the midfielder.

“He (Ndidi) covers the ground. In terms of counter pressing, he’s so strong. He can get up to the ball so fast. If a team breaks through our midfield line, he can normally get back in and recover,” Rodgers told the club’s official website.

“Of course, on set pieces, he’s very dominant. You can see, bringing him into the team, the profile he gives you in your box when you’re defending.

“From a defensive perspective, he’s irreplaceable with what he gives you, in terms of energy and desire to get the ball back. Just his personality in the game is so great for us.

“It’s great to have him back. We’re obviously trying to manage his time coming back in there, but he’s a colossal player,” said Rodgers.