Wilfred Ndidi makes Cover of Leicester City Magazine

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be on the cover of latest edition of Leicester City’s official quarterly magazine (LCFCQ), the club announced on Wednesday.

The magazine which will be on sale on Friday morning, has Ndidi talking about his journey from the street of Lagos to become one of the the best midfielder in the world.

Brought up in an army barracks until he was 14 years-old, Ndidi’s talent sent him on a remarkable journey from his home country to Belgium, before moving to Leicester in the winter of 2017.

Across a far-reaching feature, the 23-year-old remembers some of the key people in his life, including his parents and former coaches, who have helped him become of the best midfielders in English football.

Ndidi began his career at Nath Boys Academy and featured in Lagos Junior League, before he moved to Genk of Belgium where he made 61 appearances in two seasons and scored four goal.

He later joined Leicester City in the winter of 2017 as a replacement for N’golo Kante and he played 111 matches for the English side and find the back of the net six times.

Ndidi represented Nigeria at U17 and U20 levels, before becoming a key figure on the current Super Eagles and has been capped 35 times, with his debut coming in 2015.

Ndidi who has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Manchester United will be joined in the magazine by former Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Celtic defender Kolo Touré, who is now an assistant of head coach Brendan Rodgers.