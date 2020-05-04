Wilfred Ndidi is World Class, He’s in the Top Five – Amokachi

Wilfred Ndidi has reached world class levels, if there was any doubt about it, this season the Nigerian has certainly put them to bed.

Ndidi showed stellar form and showed up every game with MVP-like performances for Leicester City during the now suspended season.

His attributes on the ball, were reminiscent of the likes of Patrick Vieira, Yaya Toure and even former Leicester man N’golo Kante.

It’s little wonder he has caught the eyes of French giants Paris Saint-Germain and often been in the discussion of interests among England’s biggest sides.

Without a doubt the 23 year-old can rub shoulders among the best DMs in the world today, an assertion former Nigerian and Everton star Daniel Amokachi makes.

Amokachi insists Leicester City have a world class player on their hands and could lose him to a bigger side should a move become necessary.

“Ndidi can play for Manchester City and he’ll fit in well at Liverpool, but if PSG want him; they’re a household name and their goal is to win the Champions League and Ndidi can help them achieve that,” the former Striker said during his Radio Show on Brila FM.

“He is one of the top five best defensive midfielders in the world today.”